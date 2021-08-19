Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.41.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

