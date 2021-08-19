Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.38

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 4898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Bark & Co will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bark & Co stock. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

