Barclays Lowers Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Equal Weight

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

Galapagos stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $148.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Galapagos by 46.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 53.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 565.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 656.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 225,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,800,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

