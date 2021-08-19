Barclays Lowers Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Equal Weight

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price target on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.
Galapagos stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $148.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
