Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th. This is a boost from Bapcor’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Dividend History for Bapcor (ASX:BAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bapcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bapcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.