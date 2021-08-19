Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th. This is a boost from Bapcor’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.
Bapcor Company Profile
