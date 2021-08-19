Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th. This is a boost from Bapcor’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

Get Bapcor alerts:

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bapcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bapcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.