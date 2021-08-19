Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.06

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 6792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZUN. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, dropped their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baozun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth about $18,409,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
