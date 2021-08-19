Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.06

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 6792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BZUN. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, dropped their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baozun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth about $18,409,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

