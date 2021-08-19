Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.75 Million

Brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to post sales of $263.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.80 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $251.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.57. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 50.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.