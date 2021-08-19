Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.3% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,056,988. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

