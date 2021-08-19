Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,809,800 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the July 15th total of 12,011,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 304.0 days.

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNDSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.