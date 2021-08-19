Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Acquires $267,810.00 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BLL opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.20. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

