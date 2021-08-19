Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BBY opened at GBX 290.60 ($3.80) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 307.04. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities lifted their price target on Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Dividend History for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.