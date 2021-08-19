Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BBY opened at GBX 290.60 ($3.80) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 307.04. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities lifted their price target on Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

