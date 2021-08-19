Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Takes $110,000 Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $83,289,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 370.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,340,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

