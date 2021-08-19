Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases 592 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $302,394,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $138.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.26.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

