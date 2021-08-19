Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases 3,849 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% in the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 882,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 523,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,267,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 393,215 shares in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.97. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

