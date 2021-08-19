Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Makes New Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.