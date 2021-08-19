Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $216,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in KLA were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $327,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,439 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $317.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.57. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.