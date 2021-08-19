Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after buying an additional 271,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after buying an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after buying an additional 159,634 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $309.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.19. The company has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $314.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

