Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 273 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ASML by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML stock opened at $772.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $324.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $805.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $725.56.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

