Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.