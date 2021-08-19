Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $2,720,311.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,670,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,198,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,722 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.45, for a total value of $4,204,848.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,328,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,884,311.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,526 shares of company stock valued at $68,408,044. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $258.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.22. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $270.08.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

