Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,852 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter worth $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,514,000 after buying an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth about $156,156,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,659,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $49,118,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATHM. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CLSA cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

