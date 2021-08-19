Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 960,900 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,732,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 960,900 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,835,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $10.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.66. 1,640,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,927,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.87. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.84.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

