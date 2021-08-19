Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 341,608 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,357,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341,608 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.25% of NetEase worth $963,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 461.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,498 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 100.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 3.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.49. 222,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,204. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

