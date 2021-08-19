Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 209,239 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,239 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.92% of SEA worth $2,694,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.03. 158,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $326.79. The stock has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.04.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

