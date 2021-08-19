Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,513,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,012 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,137,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ryanair by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.64. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $74.94 and a 1 year high of $121.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.48.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.