BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

BAESF stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

