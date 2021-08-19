Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. offers energy technology and services primarily for the nuclear, fossil and renewable power markets as well as a premier advanced technology and mission critical defense contractor. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. “

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,584,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 335,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.