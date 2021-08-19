BaaSid (BAAS) Market Cap Reaches $16.37 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, BaaSid has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $16.37 million and $548,699.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00057285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.95 or 0.00850007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00103901 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

