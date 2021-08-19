B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.69

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 304230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.22.

The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $42,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

