B. Riley Weighs in on GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

GPV stock opened at C$16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 15.45 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.79. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of C$8.82 and a 52 week high of C$43.62. The company has a market cap of C$364.50 million and a P/E ratio of -31.29.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.73 million.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

