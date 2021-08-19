B. Riley Raises Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target to $18.00

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $314.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

