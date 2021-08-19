B. Riley Raises Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target to $18.00

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.
Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $314.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.03. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
