B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Purchases $8,182,350.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.61 per share, with a total value of $8,182,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.22 per share, with a total value of $1,023,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bryant R. Riley bought 1,803 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $117,158.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Bryant R. Riley bought 13,316 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $1,346,400.00.

NASDAQ RILY traded down $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 66,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 84.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,440,000 after buying an additional 1,423,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,449,000 after buying an additional 143,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,274,000 after buying an additional 239,868 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,449,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,511,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

