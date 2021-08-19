B. Riley Comments on Transphorm, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Transphorm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Transphorm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Transphorm stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23. Transphorm has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

