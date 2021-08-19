AXS Investments LLC Purchases 19,074 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,876 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after acquiring an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,652,745,000 after acquiring an additional 461,610 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $290.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.93. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $294.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

