Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $39.03. 5,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,847. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.80.

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.