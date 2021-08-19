AVITA Medical (RCEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $425.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.99. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $29.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AVITA Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

