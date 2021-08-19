Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

