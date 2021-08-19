Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Update

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:AUNFF opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 25.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68. Aurcana Silver has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $0.99.
Aurcana Silver Company Profile
Read More: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.