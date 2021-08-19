Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Update

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the July 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AUNFF opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 25.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68. Aurcana Silver has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.