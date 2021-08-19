Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 14,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 26,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

About Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.