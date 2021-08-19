Audrey T. Andrews Sells 65,408 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.87. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on THC. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $75,988,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $45,240,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

