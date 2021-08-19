Audrey T. Andrews Sells 65,408 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.87. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.61.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $75,988,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $45,240,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
