AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells $236,259.20 in Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $38,468.79.

On Friday, June 18th, Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $200,063.20.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

