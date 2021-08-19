Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $125.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NYSE ATO opened at $98.99 on Thursday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

