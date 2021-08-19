Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $290.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Atlassian stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.73. The company had a trading volume of 683,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,760. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $162.20 and a 52 week high of $349.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after buying an additional 68,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

