Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get Atlanticus alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATLC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 175.79% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 9,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,546 shares in the company, valued at $17,421,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 12,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $557,063.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,305.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,613 shares of company stock worth $1,688,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 463.5% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 291,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 351.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 48,656 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth $1,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 5,468.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlanticus (ATLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.