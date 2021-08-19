Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Short Interest Down 27.7% in July

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $787.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 175.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $38,747.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,125.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $159,415.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,030 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,613 shares of company stock worth $1,688,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

