Athene (NYSE:ATH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Athene’s shares have outperformed its industry year-to-date. It continues to bolster premiums through three organic channels — retail, flow reinsurance and institutional – on the back of its sound credit profile and addition of reinsurance partners. Inorganic growth driven by strategic buyouts and block reinsurance transactions, based on which it offers enhanced retirement solutions to the U.S. retirement industry, also bode well. Its relationship with Apollo positions it well for pursuing multiple buyout opportunities. Strong liquidity position has led to a solid balance sheet. it engages in prudent shareholder-friendly moves. However, exposure to several annuity products is likely to put pressure on investment yields in the near term due to lower interest rates. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholders’ funds.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. increased their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.98.

ATH opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. Athene has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athene will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $628,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,464. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after purchasing an additional 217,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth about $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Athene by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,326 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Athene by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Athene by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,706,000 after acquiring an additional 315,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

