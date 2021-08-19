Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:ALPMY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 238,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,791. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11. Astellas Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astellas Pharma (ALPMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.