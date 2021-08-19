Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Issues Earnings Results

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARHH opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. Assure has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

