Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Position Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $165.03 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.11 and a 12-month high of $168.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.82.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

