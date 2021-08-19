Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stake Decreased by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors cut its stake in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Associated Capital Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mad River Investors owned about 0.55% of Associated Capital Group worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $245,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $592,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

AC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,979. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.99. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $819.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 560.55% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

