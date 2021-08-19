Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.32. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $22.75.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

